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Özlem Tokaslan
Özlem Tokaslan Özlem Tokaslan
Kinoafisha Persons Özlem Tokaslan

Özlem Tokaslan

Özlem Tokaslan

Date of Birth
13 November 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

7.5
Modern Kadin (2022)
Erkenci Kus 7.2
Erkenci Kus (2018)
A Round of Applause 7.1
A Round of Applause (2024)

Filmography

A Round of Applause 7.1
A Round of Applause
Drama 2024, Turkey
7.5
Modern Kadin
Drama 2022, Turkey
Kusursuz Kiracı 6.2
Kusursuz Kiracı
Drama 2022, Turkey
Aldatmak 5
Aldatmak
Drama 2022, Turkey
Erkenci Kus 7.2
Erkenci Kus
Comedy, Romantic 2018, Turkey
No 309 4.8
No 309
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Turkey
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