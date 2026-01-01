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Filmography
Özlem Tokaslan
Özlem Tokaslan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Özlem Tokaslan
Özlem Tokaslan
Özlem Tokaslan
Date of Birth
13 November 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
Modern Kadin
(2022)
7.2
Erkenci Kus
(2018)
7.1
A Round of Applause
(2024)
Filmography
7.1
A Round of Applause
Drama
2024, Turkey
7.5
Modern Kadin
Drama
2022, Turkey
6.2
Kusursuz Kiracı
Drama
2022, Turkey
5
Aldatmak
Drama
2022, Turkey
7.2
Erkenci Kus
Comedy, Romantic
2018, Turkey
4.8
No 309
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Turkey
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