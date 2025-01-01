Menu
Awards and nominations of Jeannie Berlin

Jeannie Berlin
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
