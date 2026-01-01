Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mutsumi Tamura
Mutsumi Tamura
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mutsumi Tamura
Mutsumi Tamura
Mutsumi Tamura
Date of Birth
19 June 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.6
Gachiakuta
(2025)
8.6
Witch Hat Atelier
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
8.6
Witch Hat Atelier
Tongari bôshi no atorie
Adventure, Animation, Drama
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.5
Teogonia
Anime, Action
2025, Japan
7.2
Apocalypse Hotel
Anime
2025, Japan
7
Digimon Beatbreak
Anime, Sci-Fi, Action
2025, Japan
8.6
Gachiakuta
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
5.9
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses
Comedy, Adventure, Anime
2025, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree