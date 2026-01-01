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Mutsumi Tamura Mutsumi Tamura
Kinoafisha Persons Mutsumi Tamura

Mutsumi Tamura

Mutsumi Tamura

Date of Birth
19 June 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Gachiakuta 8.6
Gachiakuta (2025)
Witch Hat Atelier 8.6
Witch Hat Atelier (2026)

Filmography

Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing
Hell Mode: The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table
SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Witch Hat Atelier 8.6
Witch Hat Atelier Tongari bôshi no atorie
Adventure, Animation, Drama 2026, Japan
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Tickets
Teogonia 6.5
Teogonia
Anime, Action 2025, Japan
Apocalypse Hotel 7.2
Apocalypse Hotel
Anime 2025, Japan
Digimon Beatbreak 7
Digimon Beatbreak
Anime, Sci-Fi, Action 2025, Japan
Gachiakuta 8.6
Gachiakuta
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses 5.9
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses
Comedy, Adventure, Anime 2025, Japan
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