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Filmography
Anne Azoulay
Anne Azoulay
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anne Azoulay
Anne Azoulay
Anne Azoulay
Date of Birth
23 March 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.7
The Bureau
(2015)
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
(2009)
7.4
Remember to Blink
(2022)
Filmography
Privilèges
Drama, Thriller
2026, France
5.8
K.O.
K.O.
Action
2025, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.2
Furies
Drama, Action, Crime
2024, France
5.8
Six Days
Six jours
Action, Thriller
2024, France
5.8
Redress
La réparation
Drama
2024, France / Taiwan
Watch trailer
7.4
The 7 Lives of Lea
Drama
2022, France
5.9
Les Amateurs
Comedy, Action
2022, France
7.4
Remember to Blink
Remember to Blink
Drama
2022, Lithuania
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