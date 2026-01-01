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Anne Azoulay Anne Azoulay
Kinoafisha Persons Anne Azoulay

Anne Azoulay

Anne Azoulay

Date of Birth
23 March 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Bureau 8.7
The Bureau (2015)
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie (2009)
Remember to Blink 7.4
Remember to Blink (2022)

Filmography

Privilèges
Privilèges
Drama, Thriller 2026, France
K.O. 5.8
K.O. K.O.
Action 2025, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Furies 6.2
Furies
Drama, Action, Crime 2024, France
Six Days 5.8
Six Days Six jours
Action, Thriller 2024, France
Redress 5.8
Redress La réparation
Drama 2024, France / Taiwan
Watch trailer
The 7 Lives of Lea 7.4
The 7 Lives of Lea
Drama 2022, France
Les Amateurs 5.9
Les Amateurs
Comedy, Action 2022, France
Remember to Blink 7.4
Remember to Blink Remember to Blink
Drama 2022, Lithuania
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