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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Mitsuki Saiga
Mitsuki Saiga
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mitsuki Saiga
Mitsuki Saiga
Mitsuki Saiga
Date of Birth
12 June 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.6
Gachiakuta
(2025)
8.6
Witch Hat Atelier
(2026)
Tickets
8.6
Cowboy Bebop
(1998)
Filmography
Witch Hat Atelier
Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
8.6
Witch Hat Atelier
Tongari bôshi no atorie
Adventure, Animation, Drama
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.6
Gachiakuta
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.5
The Blue Wolves of Mibu
Action, Adventure, Anime
2024, Japan
Dark Gathering
Drama, Comedy, Horror, Anime
2023, Japan
4.8
Requiem of the Rose King
Anime
2022, Japan
8.4
To Your Eternity
Drama, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
7.2
Welcome to Demon-School, Iruma-kun
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2019, Japan
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