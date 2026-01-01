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Mitsuki Saiga Mitsuki Saiga
Kinoafisha Persons Mitsuki Saiga

Mitsuki Saiga

Mitsuki Saiga

Date of Birth
12 June 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Action heroine, Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Gachiakuta 8.6
Gachiakuta (2025)
Witch Hat Atelier 8.6
Witch Hat Atelier (2026)
Cowboy Bebop 8.6
Cowboy Bebop (1998)

Filmography

Witch Hat Atelier
Witch Hat Atelier
Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Witch Hat Atelier 8.6
Witch Hat Atelier Tongari bôshi no atorie
Adventure, Animation, Drama 2026, Japan
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Tickets
Gachiakuta 8.6
Gachiakuta
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
The Blue Wolves of Mibu 6.5
The Blue Wolves of Mibu
Action, Adventure, Anime 2024, Japan
Dark Gathering
Dark Gathering
Drama, Comedy, Horror, Anime 2023, Japan
Requiem of the Rose King 4.8
Requiem of the Rose King
Anime 2022, Japan
To Your Eternity 8.4
To Your Eternity
Drama, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
Welcome to Demon-School, Iruma-kun 7.2
Welcome to Demon-School, Iruma-kun
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2019, Japan
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