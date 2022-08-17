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Motomu Kiyokawa Motomu Kiyokawa
Kinoafisha Persons Motomu Kiyokawa

Motomu Kiyokawa

Motomu Kiyokawa

Date of Birth
9 April 1935
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
17 August 2022
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Cowboy Bebop 8.6
Cowboy Bebop (1998)
Monster 8.5
Monster (2004)

Filmography

Ningen Fushin no Boukensha-tachi ga Sekai wo Sukuu you desu 5.8
Ningen Fushin no Boukensha-tachi ga Sekai wo Sukuu you desu
Anime 2023, Japan
Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It 6.6
Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2020, Japan
By the Grace of the Gods 6.8
By the Grace of the Gods
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2020, Japan
Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu / A Whisker Away 6.7
Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu / A Whisker Away Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu / A Whisker Away
Anime, Romantic, Fantasy 2020, Japan
Restaurant to Another World 7
Restaurant to Another World
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2017, Japan
Shimoneta to Iu gainen ga sonzai shinai taikutsu na sekai 6.6
Shimoneta to Iu gainen ga sonzai shinai taikutsu na sekai
Comedy, Anime 2015, Japan
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Action, Adventure, Anime 2012, Japan
Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo 7.3
Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo Evangerion shin gekijôban: Kyu
Sci-Fi, Animation, Drama, Action, Anime 2012, Japan
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