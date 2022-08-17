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Filmography
Motomu Kiyokawa
Motomu Kiyokawa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Motomu Kiyokawa
Motomu Kiyokawa
Motomu Kiyokawa
Date of Birth
9 April 1935
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
17 August 2022
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.6
Cowboy Bebop
(1998)
8.5
Monster
(2004)
Filmography
5.8
Ningen Fushin no Boukensha-tachi ga Sekai wo Sukuu you desu
Anime
2023, Japan
6.6
Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2020, Japan
6.8
By the Grace of the Gods
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2020, Japan
6.7
Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu / A Whisker Away
Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu / A Whisker Away
Anime, Romantic, Fantasy
2020, Japan
7
Restaurant to Another World
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2017, Japan
6.6
Shimoneta to Iu gainen ga sonzai shinai taikutsu na sekai
Comedy, Anime
2015, Japan
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Action, Adventure, Anime
2012, Japan
7.3
Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo
Evangerion shin gekijôban: Kyu
Sci-Fi, Animation, Drama, Action, Anime
2012, Japan
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