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About
Filmography
Monica Rial
Monica Rial
Kinoafisha
Persons
Monica Rial
Monica Rial
Monica Rial
Date of Birth
5 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
9.0
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
(2009)
8.8
Wistoria: Wand and Sword
(2024)
8.3
Lastman
(2016)
Filmography
Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None
Anime, Fantasy, Action
2026, Japan
6.7
Bad Girl
Anime, Comedy
2025, Japan
7.8
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Anime
2024, Japan
6.3
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2024, Japan
8.8
Wistoria: Wand and Sword
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
7.1
Farming Life in Another World
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
7.4
Call of the Night
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2022, Japan
7.4
Tsukimichi - Moonlit Fantasy
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
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