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Monica Rial
Monica Rial Monica Rial
Kinoafisha Persons Monica Rial

Monica Rial

Monica Rial

Date of Birth
5 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Action heroine, Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood 9.0
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009)
Wistoria: Wand and Sword 8.8
Wistoria: Wand and Sword (2024)
Lastman 8.3
Lastman (2016)

Filmography

Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None
Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None
Anime, Fantasy, Action 2026, Japan
Bad Girl 6.7
Bad Girl
Anime, Comedy 2025, Japan
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest 7.8
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Anime 2024, Japan
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister 6.3
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2024, Japan
Wistoria: Wand and Sword 8.8
Wistoria: Wand and Sword
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Farming Life in Another World 7.1
Farming Life in Another World
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Call of the Night 7.4
Call of the Night
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2022, Japan
Tsukimichi - Moonlit Fantasy 7.4
Tsukimichi - Moonlit Fantasy
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
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