Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Minami Tsuda
Minami Tsuda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Minami Tsuda
Minami Tsuda
Minami Tsuda
Date of Birth
8 June 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.3
Fruits Basket
(2019)
8.2
SPY×FAMILY
(2022)
7.6
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era
(2024)
Filmography
Goodbye, Lara
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, Japan
6
Hotel Inhumans
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
7.1
Chained Soldier
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
7.5
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic,
2024, Japan
7.6
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era
ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉
Animation, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2024, Japan
6.8
Onii-chan wa Oshimai!
Anime, Comedy,
2023, Japan
8.2
SPY×FAMILY
Anime, Action, Comedy
2022, Japan
6.4
Redo of Healer
Action, Anime, Fantasy,
2021, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree