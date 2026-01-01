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Minami Tsuda Minami Tsuda
Kinoafisha Persons Minami Tsuda

Minami Tsuda

Minami Tsuda

Date of Birth
8 June 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Fruits Basket 8.3
Fruits Basket (2019)
SPY×FAMILY 8.2
SPY×FAMILY (2022)
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era 7.6
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era (2024)

Filmography

Goodbye, Lara
Goodbye, Lara
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2026, Japan
Hotel Inhumans 6
Hotel Inhumans
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Chained Soldier 7.1
Chained Soldier
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! 7.5
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic, 2024, Japan
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era 7.6
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉
Animation, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Onii-chan wa Oshimai! 6.8
Onii-chan wa Oshimai!
Anime, Comedy, 2023, Japan
SPY×FAMILY 8.2
SPY×FAMILY
Anime, Action, Comedy 2022, Japan
Redo of Healer 6.4
Redo of Healer
Action, Anime, Fantasy, 2021, Japan
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