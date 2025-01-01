Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Chai Hansen
Chai Hansen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chai Hansen
Chai Hansen
Chai Hansen
Date of Birth
8 February 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
7.0
Mako Mermaids
(2013)
0.0
Night Sky
(2022)
0.0
The Newsreader
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2022
2021
2013
All
5
TV Shows
5
Actor
5
Apple Cider Vinegar
Drama, Crime
2025, Australia/Great Britain
Watching You
Thriller
2025, Australia
Night Sky
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
The Newsreader
Drama
2021, Australia
7
Mako Mermaids
Drama, Family, Fantasy
2013, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree