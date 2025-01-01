Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Chai Hansen
Chai Hansen Chai Hansen
Kinoafisha Persons Chai Hansen

Chai Hansen

Chai Hansen

Date of Birth
8 February 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Mako Mermaids 7.0
Mako Mermaids (2013)
Night Sky 0.0
Night Sky (2022)
The Newsreader 0.0
The Newsreader (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 TV Shows 5 Actor 5
Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple Cider Vinegar
Drama, Crime 2025, Australia/Great Britain
Watching You
Watching You
Thriller 2025, Australia
Night Sky
Night Sky
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
The Newsreader
The Newsreader
Drama 2021, Australia
Mako Mermaids 7
Mako Mermaids
Drama, Family, Fantasy 2013, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more