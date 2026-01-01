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Misaki Kuno Misaki Kuno
Kinoafisha Persons Misaki Kuno

Misaki Kuno

Misaki Kuno

Date of Birth
19 January 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Kusuriya no Hitorigoto 9.2
Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (2023)
Witch Hat Atelier 8.6
Witch Hat Atelier (2026)
Mob Psycho 100 8.4
Mob Psycho 100 (2016)

Filmography

Witch Hat Atelier
Witch Hat Atelier
Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Petals of Reincarnation
Petals of Reincarnation
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia
Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia
Drama, Adventure, Anime 2026, Japan
Witch Hat Atelier 8.6
Witch Hat Atelier Tongari bôshi no atorie
Adventure, Animation, Drama 2026, Japan
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Tickets
Digimon Beatbreak 7
Digimon Beatbreak
Anime, Sci-Fi, Action 2025, Japan
Dad is a hero, Mom is a spirit, I'm a reincarnator
Dad is a hero, Mom is a spirit, I'm a reincarnator
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales 7.3
Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Japan
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids 5.6
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
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