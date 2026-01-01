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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Misaki Kuno
Misaki Kuno
Kinoafisha
Persons
Misaki Kuno
Misaki Kuno
Misaki Kuno
Date of Birth
19 January 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
9.2
Kusuriya no Hitorigoto
(2023)
8.6
Witch Hat Atelier
(2026)
Tickets
8.4
Mob Psycho 100
(2016)
Filmography
Witch Hat Atelier
Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
Petals of Reincarnation
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia
Drama, Adventure, Anime
2026, Japan
8.6
Witch Hat Atelier
Tongari bôshi no atorie
Adventure, Animation, Drama
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
7
Digimon Beatbreak
Anime, Sci-Fi, Action
2025, Japan
Dad is a hero, Mom is a spirit, I'm a reincarnator
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
7.3
Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales
Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Japan
5.6
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
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