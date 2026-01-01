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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Mick Wingert
Mick Wingert
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mick Wingert
Mick Wingert
Mick Wingert
Date of Birth
4 July 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.2
The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes!
(2010)
7.7
Bilal: A New Breed of Hero
(2015)
7.3
What If...?
(2021)
Filmography
6.5
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
David
David
Adventure, Animation, Drama
2025, USA / South Africa
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.3
The Cuphead Show!
Comedy, Children's
2022, USA
5.9
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Family, Comedy, Action
2022, USA
5.6
Batwheels
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
6.8
Baki Hanma
Drama, Action, Anime
2021, Japan
7.3
What If...?
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2021, USA
6.5
Ultraman
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi
2019, Japan
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