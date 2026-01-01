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Mick Wingert
Mick Wingert Mick Wingert
Kinoafisha Persons Mick Wingert

Mick Wingert

Mick Wingert

Date of Birth
4 July 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes! 8.2
The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes! (2010)
Bilal: A New Breed of Hero 7.7
Bilal: A New Breed of Hero (2015)
What If...? 7.3
What If...? (2021)

Filmography

Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails 6.5
Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails Lego Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, USA
Watch trailer
David 6.9
David David
Adventure, Animation, Drama 2025, USA / South Africa
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Cuphead Show! 7.3
The Cuphead Show!
Comedy, Children's 2022, USA
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight 5.9
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Family, Comedy, Action 2022, USA
Batwheels 5.6
Batwheels
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Baki Hanma 6.8
Baki Hanma
Drama, Action, Anime 2021, Japan
What If...? 7.3
What If...?
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2021, USA
Ultraman 6.5
Ultraman
Action, Anime, Sci-Fi 2019, Japan
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