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Natasha Rothwell
Natasha Rothwell Natasha Rothwell
Kinoafisha Persons Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell

Date of Birth
18 October 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Action heroine

Popular Films

Insecure 8.2
Insecure (2016)
DuckTales 8.2
DuckTales (2017)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine 8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)

Filmography

Sausage Party: Foodtopia 5.5
Sausage Party: Foodtopia
Comedy 2024, USA
How to Die Alone 6.6
How to Die Alone
Comedy 2024, USA
Wish 6.3
Wish Wish
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Baby Shark's Big Movie! 5.3
Baby Shark's Big Movie! Baby Shark's Big Movie!
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Australia / Canada / India / Mexico / France / Spain
Watch trailer
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 7.3
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The White Lotus 7.8
The White Lotus
Comedy, Drama 2021, USA
Wonder Woman 1984 7
Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman 1984
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2020, USA
Watch trailer
A Black Lady Sketch Show 7.4
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Comedy, Reality-TV 2019, USA
Show more
News about Natasha Rothwell’s private life
Stills from the series 'The White Lotus'
'The White Lotus': What Awaits Fans in Season 3?
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