Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Natasha Rothwell
Natasha Rothwell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natasha Rothwell
Natasha Rothwell
Natasha Rothwell
Date of Birth
18 October 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Insecure
(2016)
8.2
DuckTales
(2017)
8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
(2013)
Filmography
5.5
Sausage Party: Foodtopia
Comedy
2024, USA
6.6
How to Die Alone
Comedy
2024, USA
6.3
Wish
Wish
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure, Family
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Baby Shark's Big Movie!
Baby Shark's Big Movie!
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, Australia / Canada / India / Mexico / France / Spain
Watch trailer
7.3
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Action, Comedy, Adventure
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
The White Lotus
Comedy, Drama
2021, USA
7
Wonder Woman 1984
Wonder Woman 1984
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Comedy, Reality-TV
2019, USA
Show more
News about Natasha Rothwell’s private life
'The White Lotus': What Awaits Fans in Season 3?
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree