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Michelle Visage
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michelle Visage
Michelle Visage
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michelle Visage
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Competition Program
Winner
Outstanding Competition Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Competition Program
Winner
Outstanding Competition Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Winner
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Nominee
Outstanding Competition Program
Nominee
Outstanding Competition Program
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Reality On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best Reality On-Screen Team
Nominee
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