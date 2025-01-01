Menu
Awards and nominations of Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande
Academy Awards, USA 2025 Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Song
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
