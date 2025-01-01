Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ariana Grande
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ariana Grande
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Song
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
