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Neil Casey
Neil Casey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neil Casey
Neil Casey
Neil Casey
Date of Birth
28 July 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.1
Silicon Valley
(2014)
7.9
Saturday Night Live
(1975)
7.8
Big Mouth
(2017)
Filmography
Widow's Bay
Comedy, Horror
2026, USA
Kevin
Comedy, Adventure
2026, USA
Maid for My Nemesis
, Comedy
2024, USA
6.1
Clone High
Comedy
2023, USA
7.3
Merry Good Enough
Merry Good Enough
Comedy, Drama
2023, USA
7.5
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
7
Black Monday
Comedy
2019, USA
6.3
Greener Grass
Greener Grass
Comedy
2019, USA
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