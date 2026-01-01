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About
Filmography
Maisie Richardson-Sellers
Maisie Richardson-Sellers
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maisie Richardson-Sellers
Maisie Richardson-Sellers
Maisie Richardson-Sellers
Date of Birth
2 March 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Wolf Hall
(2015)
7.9
The Originals
(2013)
7.0
The Undeclared War
(2022)
Filmography
Untitled Sony/Blumhouse Insidious
Untitled Sony/Blumhouse Insidious
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.3
Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order
Drama
2025, USA
4.6
Jagged Mind
Jagged Mind
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
7
The Undeclared War
Drama, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
5.2
The Kissing Booth 3
The Kissing Booth 3
Comedy, Romantic
2021, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.9
The Kissing Booth 2
The Kissing Booth 2
Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA / Great Britain
6.6
Legends of Tomorrow
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
8.1
Wolf Hall
Drama, History
2015, Great Britain
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