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Michelle Keegan
Michelle Keegan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Keegan
Michelle Keegan
Michelle Keegan
Date of Birth
3 June 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Brassic
(2019)
7.7
Plebs
(2013)
6.6
Fool Me Once
(2024)
Filmography
6.6
Fool Me Once
Crime, Thriller, Detective,
2024, Great Britain/USA
7.9
Brassic
Drama, Comedy
2019, Great Britain
7.7
Plebs
Comedy
2013, Great Britain
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News about Michelle Keegan’s private life
'Ten Pound Poms': BBC Releases Untold Story of British Immigrants in Australia, Based on Real Events
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