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Michelle Keegan
Michelle Keegan Michelle Keegan
Kinoafisha Persons Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan

Date of Birth
3 June 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Brassic 7.9
Brassic (2019)
Plebs 7.7
Plebs (2013)
Fool Me Once 6.6
Fool Me Once (2024)

Filmography

Fool Me Once 6.6
Fool Me Once
Crime, Thriller, Detective, 2024, Great Britain/USA
Brassic 7.9
Brassic
Drama, Comedy 2019, Great Britain
Plebs 7.7
Plebs
Comedy 2013, Great Britain
Show more
News about Michelle Keegan’s private life
Still from the series 'Ten Pound Poms'
'Ten Pound Poms': BBC Releases Untold Story of British Immigrants in Australia, Based on Real Events
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