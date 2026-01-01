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Sinead Keenan
Sinead Keenan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sinead Keenan
Sinead Keenan
Sinead Keenan
Date of Birth
27 December 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Three Families
(2021)
7.3
London Irish
(2013)
7.2
Showtrial
(2021)
Filmography
How to Get to Heaven From Belfast
Drama, Comedy, Thriller
2026, Ireland
7.5
Three Families
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2021, Great Britain
7.2
Showtrial
Drama
2021, Great Britain
7.3
London Irish
Comedy,
2013, Great Britain
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