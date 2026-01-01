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Sinead Keenan Sinead Keenan
Kinoafisha Persons Sinead Keenan

Sinead Keenan

Sinead Keenan

Date of Birth
27 December 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Three Families 7.5
Three Families (2021)
London Irish 7.3
London Irish (2013)
Showtrial 7.2
Showtrial (2021)

Filmography

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast
How to Get to Heaven From Belfast
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2026, Ireland
Three Families 7.5
Three Families
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2021, Great Britain
Showtrial 7.2
Showtrial
Drama 2021, Great Britain
London Irish 7.3
London Irish
Comedy, 2013, Great Britain
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