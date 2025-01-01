Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Christa Miller Awards

Awards and nominations of Christa Miller

Christa Miller
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
