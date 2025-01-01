Menu
Zoë Wanamaker
Awards and nominations of Zoë Wanamaker
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Actress
Nominee
