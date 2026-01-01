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Filmography
Katherine Kelly
Katherine Kelly
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katherine Kelly
Katherine Kelly
Katherine Kelly
Date of Birth
19 November 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.4
Happy Valley
(2014)
8.3
Life on Mars
(2006)
7.8
Mr Selfridge
(2013)
Filmography
Number 10
Drama, Comedy
2026, Great Britain
6.8
The Crow Girl
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
7.2
The Hack
Drama,
2025, Great Britain
6.2
In Flight
Crime, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
7.5
The Long Shadow
Drama, Crime,
2023, Great Britain
6
Last Train to Christmas
Last Train to Christmas
Fantasy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Criminal: UK
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Great Britain
7.4
Gentleman Jack
Drama, Romantic, History
2019, USA
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