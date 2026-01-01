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Katherine Kelly
Katherine Kelly Katherine Kelly
Kinoafisha Persons Katherine Kelly

Katherine Kelly

Katherine Kelly

Date of Birth
19 November 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Happy Valley 8.4
Happy Valley (2014)
Life on Mars 8.3
Life on Mars (2006)
Mr Selfridge 7.8
Mr Selfridge (2013)

Filmography

Number 10
Drama, Comedy 2026, Great Britain
The Crow Girl 6.8
The Crow Girl
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
The Hack 7.2
The Hack
Drama, 2025, Great Britain
In Flight 6.2
In Flight
Crime, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
The Long Shadow 7.5
The Long Shadow
Drama, Crime, 2023, Great Britain
Last Train to Christmas 6
Last Train to Christmas Last Train to Christmas
Fantasy 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Criminal: UK 7.1
Criminal: UK
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, Great Britain
Gentleman Jack 7.4
Gentleman Jack
Drama, Romantic, History 2019, USA
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