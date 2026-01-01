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Filmography
Luke Arnold
Luke Arnold
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Arnold
Luke Arnold
Luke Arnold
Date of Birth
24 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.0
Black Sails
(2014)
6.9
Scrublands
(2023)
6.9
Broken Hill
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Family
Musical
Year
All
2023
2014
2009
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
3
6.9
Scrublands
Drama, Crime
2023, Australia
8
Black Sails
Drama, Action, Adventure
2014, USA
6.9
Broken Hill
Broken hill
Musical, Family, Drama
2009, USA / Australia
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