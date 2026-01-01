Menu
Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
Date of Birth
7 March 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.0
It Feeds
(2024)
4.3
Blood Hunters
(2016)
Filmography
7
It Feeds
It Feeds
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Blood Hunters
One Drop
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2016, Canada
