Mark Taylor

Date of Birth
7 March 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

It Feeds 7.0
It Feeds (2024)
Blood Hunters 4.3
Blood Hunters (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Horror 2024, USA
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2016, Canada
