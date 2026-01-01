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Mozhan Marnò
Mozhan Marnò Mozhan Marnò
Kinoafisha Persons Mozhan Marnò

Mozhan Marnò

Mozhan Marnò

Date of Birth
3 May 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

House of Cards 8.5
House of Cards (2013)
The Stoning of Soraya M. 8.3
The Stoning of Soraya M. (2009)
The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist (2008)

Filmography

Zero Day 7.2
Zero Day
Thriller, 2025, USA
Pam & Tommy 7
Pam & Tommy
Comedy, Drama, Biography, Romantic, 2022, USA
Fleishman Is in Trouble 7.6
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Drama, 2022, USA
Maid 8.1
Maid
Drama, Comedy, 2021, USA
Ramy 6.9
Ramy
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2019, USA
The Affair 7.7
The Affair
Drama, Romantic 2014, USA
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night 6.9
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
Drama, Horror, Romantic 2014, USA
The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
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