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Mozhan Marnò
Mozhan Marnò
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mozhan Marnò
Mozhan Marnò
Mozhan Marnò
Date of Birth
3 May 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.5
House of Cards
(2013)
8.3
The Stoning of Soraya M.
(2009)
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
Filmography
7.2
Zero Day
Thriller,
2025, USA
7
Pam & Tommy
Comedy, Drama, Biography, Romantic,
2022, USA
7.6
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Drama,
2022, USA
8.1
Maid
Drama, Comedy,
2021, USA
6.9
Ramy
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2019, USA
7.7
The Affair
Drama, Romantic
2014, USA
6.9
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
Drama, Horror, Romantic
2014, USA
7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
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