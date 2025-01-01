Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Leighton Awards

Awards and nominations of Laura Leighton

Laura Leighton
Awards and nominations of Laura Leighton
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more