Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Hong Chau Awards

Awards and nominations of Hong Chau

Hong Chau
Awards and nominations of Hong Chau
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more