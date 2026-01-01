Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Max Fowler
Max Fowler Max Fowler
Kinoafisha Persons Max Fowler

Max Fowler

Max Fowler

Date of Birth
19 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Killing 8.3
The Killing (2011)
Rage 5.1
Rage (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rage 5.1
Rage Tokarev
Action, Thriller, Crime 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The Killing 8.3
The Killing
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more