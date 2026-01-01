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Filmography
Max Fowler
Max Fowler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Fowler
Max Fowler
Max Fowler
Date of Birth
19 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.3
The Killing
(2011)
5.1
Rage
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2014
2011
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
5.1
Rage
Tokarev
Action, Thriller, Crime
2014, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
The Killing
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2011, USA
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