A.J. Buckley

Date of Birth
9 February 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
SEAL Team
(2017)
7.2
Quintessentially Irish
(2024)
6.8
CSI: NY
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2017
2015
2011
2009
2007
2004
2002
All
11
Films
9
TV Shows
2
Actor
11
Producer
1
6.1
Hunting Season
Hunting Season
Action, Crime, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
Quintessentially Irish
Quintessentially Irish
Documentary
2024, Ireland
6.8
LaRoy
LaRoy, Texas
Comedy, Crime, Thriller
2023, USA / France
Watch trailer
6
Bark
Bark
Thriller
2023, Germany
Watch trailer
7.9
SEAL Team
Drama, Action, War
2017, USA
5.4
Home Sweet Hell
Home Sweet Hell
Drama, Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
4.1
Doomsday Prophecy
Doomsday Prophecy
Sci-Fi
2011, Canada
5.7
Skateland
Skateland
Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
4.7
Walking Tall: The Payback
Walking Tall: The Payback
Action, Adventure, Crime
2007, USA
6.8
CSI: NY
Drama, Action, Crime
2004, USA
4.2
Girl Fever
Girl Fever
Comedy
2002, USA
