Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
A.J. Buckley
A.J. Buckley A.J. Buckley
Kinoafisha Persons A.J. Buckley

A.J. Buckley

A.J. Buckley

Date of Birth
9 February 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

SEAL Team 7.9
SEAL Team (2017)
Quintessentially Irish 7.2
Quintessentially Irish (2024)
CSI: NY 6.8
CSI: NY (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hunting Season 6.1
Hunting Season Hunting Season
Action, Crime, Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Quintessentially Irish 7.2
Quintessentially Irish Quintessentially Irish
Documentary 2024, Ireland
LaRoy 6.8
LaRoy LaRoy, Texas
Comedy, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA / France
Watch trailer
Bark 6
Bark Bark
Thriller 2023, Germany
Watch trailer
SEAL Team 7.9
SEAL Team
Drama, Action, War 2017, USA
Home Sweet Hell 5.4
Home Sweet Hell Home Sweet Hell
Drama, Comedy 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Doomsday Prophecy 4.1
Doomsday Prophecy Doomsday Prophecy
Sci-Fi 2011, Canada
Skateland 5.7
Skateland Skateland
Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Walking Tall: The Payback 4.7
Walking Tall: The Payback Walking Tall: The Payback
Action, Adventure, Crime 2007, USA
CSI: NY 6.8
CSI: NY
Drama, Action, Crime 2004, USA
Girl Fever 4.2
Girl Fever Girl Fever
Comedy 2002, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more