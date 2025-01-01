Menu
Alexis Denisof Awards

Awards and nominations of Alexis Denisof

Alexis Denisof
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
