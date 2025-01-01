Alex Hirsch

Menu
Date of Birth
18 June 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Writer, Actor

Popular Films

Gravity Falls 9.1
Gravity Falls (2012)
Pencils Vs Pixels 8.1
Pencils Vs Pixels (2023)
The Mitchells vs. The Machines 8.0
The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pencils Vs Pixels 8.1
Pencils Vs Pixels Pencils Vs Pixels
Animation, Biography, Documentary 2023, USA
Inside Job
Inside Job
Comedy, Animation 2021, USA
Kid Cosmic
Kid Cosmic
Adventure, Children's, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
The Mitchells vs. The Machines 8
The Mitchells vs. The Machines The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Animation, Comedy 2021, USA
The Owl House 6
The Owl House
Comedy, Children's, Fantasy 2020, USA
Gravity Falls 9.1
Gravity Falls
Adventure, Detective, Mystery 2012, USA
