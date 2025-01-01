Menu
Alex Hirsch
Date of Birth
18 June 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Writer, Actor
Popular Films
9.1
Gravity Falls
(2012)
8.1
Pencils Vs Pixels
(2023)
8.0
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
(2021)
Filmography
2
8.1
Pencils Vs Pixels
Pencils Vs Pixels
Animation, Biography, Documentary
2023, USA
Watch trailer
Inside Job
Comedy, Animation
2021, USA
Kid Cosmic
Adventure, Children's, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
8
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Animation, Comedy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6
The Owl House
Comedy, Children's, Fantasy
2020, USA
9.1
Gravity Falls
Adventure, Detective, Mystery
2012, USA
