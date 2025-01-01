Menu
Awards and nominations of Miranda Hart

BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
 Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
 Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
