Miranda Hart
Awards and nominations of Miranda Hart
Miranda Hart
Awards and nominations of Miranda Hart
BAFTA Awards 2016
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
