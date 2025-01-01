Menu
Awards and nominations of Mathew Baynton

Mathew Baynton
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Scripted Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
