Gordon Ramsay
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gordon Ramsay
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Features
Winner
Best Features
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Host
Nominee
