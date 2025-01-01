Menu
Lisa McGee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Scripted Comedy
Winner
Writer, Comedy
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Scripted Comedy
Nominee
 Scripted Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Scripted Comedy Programme
Nominee
 Best Scripted Comedy Programme
Nominee
