Lisa McGee
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lisa McGee
Lisa McGee
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lisa McGee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Scripted Comedy
Winner
Writer, Comedy
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2020
Scripted Comedy
Nominee
Scripted Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Scripted Comedy Programme
Nominee
Best Scripted Comedy Programme
Nominee
