Alexander Woo
Occupation
Producer, Writer

Popular Films

True Blood 7.9
True Blood (2008)
Manhattan 7.8
Manhattan (2014)
The Terror 7.5
The Terror (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
3 Body Problem 7.3
3 Body Problem
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
The Terror 7.5
The Terror
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks 6.6
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Drama, Documentary, Detective, History 2017, USA
Manhattan 7.8
Manhattan
Drama 2014, USA
True Blood 7.9
True Blood
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2008, USA
