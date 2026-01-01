Alexander Woo

Menu
Occupation
Producer, Writer
Popular Films
7.9
True Blood
(2008)
7.8
Manhattan
(2014)
7.5
The Terror
(2018)
Filmography
7.3
3 Body Problem
Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
7.5
The Terror
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
6.6
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Drama, Documentary, Detective, History
2017, USA
7.8
Manhattan
Drama
2014, USA
7.9
True Blood
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2008, USA
