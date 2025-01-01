Menu
Awards and nominations of Glynn Turman

Glynn Turman
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
