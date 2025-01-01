Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez Awards

Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
