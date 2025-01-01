Menu
Awards and nominations of Sam Bain

Sam Bain
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Situation Comedy
Winner
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Scripted Comedy
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Writer
Nominee
Nominee
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
Nominee
