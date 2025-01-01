Menu
Sam Bain
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sam Bain
Sam Bain
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sam Bain
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Situation Comedy
Winner
Best Situation Comedy
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Scripted Comedy
Nominee
Best Scripted Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Writer
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
Best Writer
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
Best Situation Comedy
Nominee
