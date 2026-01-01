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Lisa Hanawalt
Lisa Hanawalt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Hanawalt
Lisa Hanawalt
Lisa Hanawalt
Date of Birth
19 June 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.7
BoJack Horseman
(2014)
7.6
Feels Good Man
(2020)
6.7
Tuca & Bertie
(2019)
Filmography
7.6
Feels Good Man
Feels Good Man
Documentary
2020, USA
6.7
Tuca & Bertie
Comedy
2019, USA
8.7
BoJack Horseman
Drama, Comedy
2014, USA
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