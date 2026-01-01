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Nick Bakay
Nick Bakay Nick Bakay
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Bakay

Nick Bakay

Nick Bakay

Date of Birth
8 October 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Young Sheldon 8.3
Young Sheldon (2017)
Bookie 7.3
Bookie (2023)
Leanne 7.1
Leanne (2025)

Filmography

Leanne 7.1
Leanne
Comedy 2025, USA
Bookie 7.3
Bookie
Comedy 2023, USA
Young Sheldon 8.3
Young Sheldon
Comedy, Family 2017, USA
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 4.4
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Comedy 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Zookeeper 6.3
Zookeeper The Zookeeper
Comedy, Romantic 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 5.4
Paul Blart: Mall Cop Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Family, Comedy, Crime, Action 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Sabrina, the Teenage Witch 6.6
Sabrina, the Teenage Witch
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 1996, USA
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