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Nick Bakay
Nick Bakay
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Bakay
Nick Bakay
Nick Bakay
Date of Birth
8 October 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.3
Young Sheldon
(2017)
7.3
Bookie
(2023)
7.1
Leanne
(2025)
Filmography
7.1
Leanne
Comedy
2025, USA
7.3
Bookie
Comedy
2023, USA
8.3
Young Sheldon
Comedy, Family
2017, USA
4.4
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Zookeeper
The Zookeeper
Comedy, Romantic
2011, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Family, Comedy, Crime, Action
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Sabrina, the Teenage Witch
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
1996, USA
Show more
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