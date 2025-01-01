Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Persons
David McCallum
Awards
Awards and nominations of David McCallum
David McCallum
Awards and nominations of David McCallum
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best TV Star - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1966
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1965
Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Actors and Performers
Nominee
