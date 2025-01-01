Menu
David McCallum
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best TV Star - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969 Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1966 Primetime Emmy Awards 1966
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1965 Primetime Emmy Awards 1965
Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Actors and Performers
Nominee
