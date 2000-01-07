Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marcus Scribner
Marcus Scribner Marcus Scribner
Kinoafisha Persons Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner

Date of Birth
7 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

How I Learned to Fly 8.0
How I Learned to Fly (2023)
Ron's Gone Wrong 7.4
Ron's Gone Wrong (2021)
black-ish 7.2
black-ish (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Boston Blue 6.1
Boston Blue
Drama, Crime 2025, USA
How I Learned to Fly 8
How I Learned to Fly How I Learned to Fly
Drama 2023, USA
How to Blow Up a Pipeline 7
How to Blow Up a Pipeline How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Dragons: The Nine Realms 5.3
Dragons: The Nine Realms
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Ron's Gone Wrong 7.4
Ron's Gone Wrong Ron’s Gone Wrong
Animation 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Good Dinosaur 6.7
The Good Dinosaur The Good Dinosaur
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Family 2015, USA
Watch trailer
black-ish 7.2
black-ish
Comedy, Family 2014, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more