Marcus Scribner

Date of Birth
7 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
How I Learned to Fly
(2023)
7.4
Ron's Gone Wrong
(2021)
7.2
black-ish
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2021
2015
2014
All
7
Films
4
TV Shows
3
Producer
1
Actor
7
6.1
Boston Blue
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
8
How I Learned to Fly
How I Learned to Fly
Drama
2023, USA
7
How to Blow Up a Pipeline
How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Dragons: The Nine Realms
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
7.4
Ron's Gone Wrong
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Animation
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
The Good Dinosaur
The Good Dinosaur
Comedy, Fantasy, Animation, Family
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
black-ish
Comedy, Family
2014, USA
