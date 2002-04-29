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Nikita Khodunov
Nikita Khodunov Nikita Khodunov
Kinoafisha Persons Nikita Khodunov

Nikita Khodunov

Nikita Khodunov

Date of Birth
29 April 2002
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Smeshnaya istoriya 7.5
Smeshnaya istoriya (2023)
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg 6.3
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg (2025)
Ostavlennoe serdce 5.6
Ostavlennoe serdce (2023)

Filmography

Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg 6.3
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg
Adventure, Family 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Smeshnaya istoriya 7.5
Smeshnaya istoriya
Comedy 2023, Russia
Ostavlennoe serdce 5.6
Ostavlennoe serdce
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Nakhimovtsy 5.4
Nakhimovtsy Nakhimovtsy
Family, Comedy 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
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