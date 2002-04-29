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Filmography
Nikita Khodunov
Nikita Khodunov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikita Khodunov
Nikita Khodunov
Nikita Khodunov
Date of Birth
29 April 2002
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
Smeshnaya istoriya
(2023)
6.3
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg
(2025)
Tickets
5.6
Ostavlennoe serdce
(2023)
Filmography
6.3
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg
Adventure, Family
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.5
Smeshnaya istoriya
Comedy
2023, Russia
5.6
Ostavlennoe serdce
Romantic,
2023, Russia
5.4
Nakhimovtsy
Nakhimovtsy
Family, Comedy
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
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