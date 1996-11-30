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Nabhaan Rizwan 4 photos
Nabhaan Rizwan Nabhaan Rizwan
Kinoafisha Persons Nabhaan Rizwan

Nabhaan Rizwan

Nabhaan Rizwan

Date of Birth
30 November 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Wicker 8.5
Wicker (2026)
Informer 7.6
Informer (2018)
Station Eleven 7.4
Station Eleven (2021)

Filmography

Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Drama, Crime, Detective, 2026, Great Britain
Wicker 8.5
Wicker Wicker
Comedy 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Film Club 7
Film Club
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, Great Britain
Kaos 7.2
Kaos
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2024, USA
Station Eleven 7.4
Station Eleven
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective, 2021, USA
The Last Letter from Your Lover 6.7
The Last Letter from Your Lover Last Letter from Your Lover
Drama, Romantic 2021, Canada
Watch trailer
Mogul Mowgli 6.2
Mogul Mowgli Mogul Mowgli
Drama 2020, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Nabhaan Rizwan’s private life
Global Look Press — Marisa Abela, David Jonsson and Mikey Madison
BAFTA Winners Didn’t Surprise — But the Rising Star Deserves Attention: What’s Important to Know About David Jonsson?

Photos

Набхан Ризван, Информатор Набхан Ризван, Информатор Набхан Ризван и Аийша Харт
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