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Nabhaan Rizwan
Nabhaan Rizwan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nabhaan Rizwan
Nabhaan Rizwan
Nabhaan Rizwan
Date of Birth
30 November 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.5
Wicker
(2026)
7.6
Informer
(2018)
7.4
Station Eleven
(2021)
Filmography
Assassin's Creed
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Drama, Crime, Detective,
2026, Great Britain
8.5
Wicker
Wicker
Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7
Film Club
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, Great Britain
7.2
Kaos
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2024, USA
7.4
Station Eleven
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective,
2021, USA
6.7
The Last Letter from Your Lover
Last Letter from Your Lover
Drama, Romantic
2021, Canada
Watch trailer
6.2
Mogul Mowgli
Mogul Mowgli
Drama
2020, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Nabhaan Rizwan’s private life
BAFTA Winners Didn’t Surprise — But the Rising Star Deserves Attention: What’s Important to Know About David Jonsson?
Photos
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