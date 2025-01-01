Menu
Francesco Gheghi
Awards
Francesco Gheghi
About
Filmography
Awards
Venice Film Festival 2024
Best Actor
Winner
Pasinetti Award - Special Mention
Winner
Pasinetti Award - Special Mention
Winner
RB Casting Award
Winner
