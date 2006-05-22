Menu
Mattea Conforti
Mattea Conforti
Date of Birth
22 May 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress
Popular Films
6.9
The Calling
(2022)
6.6
NOS4A2
(2019)
5.3
The Super
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2022
2019
2017
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actress
4
The Testaments
Drama, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
6.9
The Calling
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, USA
6.6
NOS4A2
Drama, Horror, Mystery
2019, USA
5.3
The Super
The Super
Detective, Thriller, Horror
2017, USA
