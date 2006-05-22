Mattea Conforti

Menu
Date of Birth
22 May 2006
Age
19 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Testaments
The Testaments
Drama, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
The Calling 6.9
The Calling
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, USA
NOS4A2 6.6
NOS4A2
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2019, USA
The Super 5.3
The Super The Super
Detective, Thriller, Horror 2017, USA
