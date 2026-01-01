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About
Filmography
Mikhail Solovyov
Mikhail Solovyov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Solovyov
Mikhail Solovyov
Mikhail Solovyov
Date of Birth
18 November 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Podkidysh
(2019)
6.7
Semeyka
(2021)
6.7
Ulica
(2017)
Filmography
6.7
Olen
Olen
Comedy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
5.5
Protiv vseh
Comedy
2023, Russia
6.7
Semeyka
Comedy
2021, Russia
7.1
Podkidysh
Drama, Mystery
2019, Russia
5.2
#SenyaFedya
Comedy
2018, Russia
Millionersha
Drama, Romantic,
2017, Russia
6.7
Ulica
Comedy, Drama
2017, Russia
6.6
Ivanovy-Ivanovy
Comedy, Family
2017, Russia
Show more
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