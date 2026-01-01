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Mikhail Solovyov Mikhail Solovyov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Solovyov

Mikhail Solovyov

Mikhail Solovyov

Date of Birth
18 November 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Podkidysh 7.1
Podkidysh (2019)
Semeyka 6.7
Semeyka (2021)
Ulica 6.7
Ulica (2017)

Filmography

Olen 6.7
Olen Olen
Comedy 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Protiv vseh 5.5
Protiv vseh
Comedy 2023, Russia
Semeyka 6.7
Semeyka
Comedy 2021, Russia
Podkidysh 7.1
Podkidysh
Drama, Mystery 2019, Russia
#SenyaFedya 5.2
#SenyaFedya
Comedy 2018, Russia
Millionersha
Millionersha
Drama, Romantic, 2017, Russia
Ulica 6.7
Ulica
Comedy, Drama 2017, Russia
Ivanovy-Ivanovy 6.6
Ivanovy-Ivanovy
Comedy, Family 2017, Russia
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