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Filmography
Larisa Luppian
Larisa Luppian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larisa Luppian
Larisa Luppian
Larisa Luppian
Date of Birth
26 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.6
You Are Not an Orphan
(1963)
7.0
Late meeting
(1978)
6.5
Svoya chuzhaya zhizn
(2005)
Filmography
Голоса Ленинграда
Голоса Ленинграда
Animation
2025, Russia
6.5
Svoya chuzhaya zhizn
Svoya chuzhaya zhizn
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2005, Russia
3.7
Plachu vperyod!
Plachu vperyod!
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1999, Russia
6.2
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey
Drama, Crime, Detective
1998, Russia
7
Late meeting
Late meeting
Romantic
1978, USSR
7.6
You Are Not an Orphan
Ty ne sirota
Drama
1963, USSR
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