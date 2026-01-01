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Larisa Luppian Larisa Luppian
Kinoafisha Persons Larisa Luppian

Larisa Luppian

Larisa Luppian

Date of Birth
26 January 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

You Are Not an Orphan 7.6
You Are Not an Orphan (1963)
Late meeting 7.0
Late meeting (1978)
6.5
Svoya chuzhaya zhizn (2005)

Filmography

Голоса Ленинграда
Голоса Ленинграда Голоса Ленинграда
Animation 2025, Russia
6.5
Svoya chuzhaya zhizn Svoya chuzhaya zhizn
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2005, Russia
Plachu vperyod! 3.7
Plachu vperyod! Plachu vperyod!
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1999, Russia
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey 6.2
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey
Drama, Crime, Detective 1998, Russia
Late meeting 7
Late meeting Late meeting
Romantic 1978, USSR
You Are Not an Orphan 7.6
You Are Not an Orphan Ty ne sirota
Drama 1963, USSR
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