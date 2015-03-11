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Filmography
Lina Budnik
Lina Budnik
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lina Budnik
Lina Budnik
Lina Budnik
Date of Birth
4 December 1939
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
11 March 2015
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.2
The Mystery of the Strawberry Land
(1973)
7.1
Bednaya Liz
(2013)
6.6
Vnezemnoy
(2007)
Filmography
5.6
Lyubov s ispytatelnym srokom
Drama, Romantic
2013, Ukraine
Temnye labirinty proshlogo
Drama, Thriller
2013, Ukraine
7.1
Bednaya Liz
Bednaya Liz
Romantic
2013, Russia / Ukraine
5.9
Lyubov s oruzhiem
Drama, Crime
2012, Russia/Ukraine
5.1
Lubov na dva polusa
Lubov na dva polusa
Romantic
2011, Russia
6
Bread Day
Bread Day
Drama
2010, Ukraine
6.6
Vnezemnoy
Vnezemnoy
Drama, Sci-Fi
2007, Russia / Ukraine
6.2
Vernut Veru
Vernut Veru
Drama, Romantic
2006, Ukraine
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