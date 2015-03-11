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Lina Budnik Lina Budnik
Kinoafisha Persons Lina Budnik

Lina Budnik

Lina Budnik

Date of Birth
4 December 1939
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
11 March 2015
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

The Mystery of the Strawberry Land 7.2
The Mystery of the Strawberry Land (1973)
Bednaya Liz 7.1
Bednaya Liz (2013)
Vnezemnoy 6.6
Vnezemnoy (2007)

Filmography

Lyubov s ispytatelnym srokom 5.6
Lyubov s ispytatelnym srokom
Drama, Romantic 2013, Ukraine
Temnye labirinty proshlogo
Temnye labirinty proshlogo
Drama, Thriller 2013, Ukraine
Bednaya Liz 7.1
Bednaya Liz Bednaya Liz
Romantic 2013, Russia / Ukraine
Lyubov s oruzhiem 5.9
Lyubov s oruzhiem
Drama, Crime 2012, Russia/Ukraine
Lubov na dva polusa 5.1
Lubov na dva polusa Lubov na dva polusa
Romantic 2011, Russia
Bread Day 6
Bread Day Bread Day
Drama 2010, Ukraine
Vnezemnoy 6.6
Vnezemnoy Vnezemnoy
Drama, Sci-Fi 2007, Russia / Ukraine
Vernut Veru 6.2
Vernut Veru Vernut Veru
Drama, Romantic 2006, Ukraine
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