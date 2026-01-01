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Filmography
Natalya Sumska
Natalya Sumska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Sumska
Natalya Sumska
Natalya Sumska
Date of Birth
22 April 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.7
For the Family Hearth
(1992)
7.6
Dudaryky
(1980)
7.2
Sluga narodu
(2015)
Filmography
6.6
The Stronghold
Storozhova zastava
Adventure, Fantasy
2016, Ukraine
7.2
Sluga narodu
Comedy
2015, Ukraine
5.8
Kogda ee sovsem ne zhdesh
Drama, Romantic
2007, Ukraine
7
Viy
Viy
Short, Fantasy
1996, Ukraine
7.7
For the Family Hearth
For the Family Hearth
Romantic, Drama
1992, Ukraine
6.1
Karpatske zoloto
Karpatske zoloto
Thriller
1991, Ukraine
5
Theater season
Theater season
Romantic, Drama
1988, USSR
6.5
Someone Else's Call
Someone Else's Call
Drama
1985, USSR
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