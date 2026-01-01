Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Natalya Sumska
Natalya Sumska Natalya Sumska
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Sumska

Natalya Sumska

Natalya Sumska

Date of Birth
22 April 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

For the Family Hearth 7.7
For the Family Hearth (1992)
Dudaryky 7.6
Dudaryky (1980)
Sluga narodu 7.2
Sluga narodu (2015)

Filmography

The Stronghold 6.6
The Stronghold Storozhova zastava
Adventure, Fantasy 2016, Ukraine
Sluga narodu 7.2
Sluga narodu
Comedy 2015, Ukraine
Kogda ee sovsem ne zhdesh 5.8
Kogda ee sovsem ne zhdesh
Drama, Romantic 2007, Ukraine
Viy 7
Viy Viy
Short, Fantasy 1996, Ukraine
For the Family Hearth 7.7
For the Family Hearth For the Family Hearth
Romantic, Drama 1992, Ukraine
Karpatske zoloto 6.1
Karpatske zoloto Karpatske zoloto
Thriller 1991, Ukraine
Theater season 5
Theater season Theater season
Romantic, Drama 1988, USSR
Someone Else's Call 6.5
Someone Else's Call Someone Else's Call
Drama 1985, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more